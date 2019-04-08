‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Pleads Guilty in Sex Cult Case

Actress Allison Mack, who is best known for her role on Smallville, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for a cult-like group’s spiritual leader, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mack, 36, admitted her crimes and apologized through tears to the women who prosecutors say were exploited by Keith Raniere and his upstate New York self-help group called NXIVM.

Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in front of a judge in federal court in Brooklyn. “I believed Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people, and I was wrong,” she said.

“I know I can and will be a better person,” Mack said.

Mack gained fame for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on the series Smallville.

Her sentencing hearing was set for Sept. 11.

Her guilty plea means she will avoid going to trial with Raniere as well as other members of his alleged inner circle, including wealthy heiress Clare Bronfman and Kathy Russell. All have pleaded not guilty and have denied any wrongdoing.

The jury selection process has reportedly begun, and potential jurors were expected to fill out questionnaires on Monday. Opening statements are scheduled for April 29, THR reports.

It’s unclear who will be involved in the trial, as new allegations have surfaced that Raniere exploited a teenage girl. His co-defendants have since sought separate trials and engaged in plea negotiations.

Prosecutors allege that NXIVM formed a secret society of women branded with Raniere’s initials and forced to have sex with him. Defense attorneys maintain that any relationship with Raniere and his alleged victims was consensual. His victims include an unidentified actress and other women expected to testify against him at trial.

Mack said that she obtained compromising information and images of two women, called “collateral” within the group, that she threatened to make public if they didn’t perform “so-called acts of love.”