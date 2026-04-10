Sitcom Theme Song Singer Dead at 85: RIP to Tony Rivers

Tony Rivers, lead vocalist of the popular 1960s British band Tony Rivers and the Castaways and singer of the iconic Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads? theme song, has died. He was 85.

The Times confirmed on Tuesday that Rivers had died of sepsis on March 30 after his friend and longtime musical collaborator Cliff Richard announced the sad news on April 1.

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“Tony Rivers has passed on, leaving me shocked and upset at losing yet another talented friend,” Richard wrote on Facebook at the time. “He featured on many of my albums and tours, creating backing vocals that lifted my tracks into what I could only have dreamed of. He was the ‘Master’ of harmonies.”

He concluded, “God Bless you Tony, I shall miss you greatly. Rest in Peace, Cliff.”

Rivers was born Douglas Anthony Thompson on Dec. 21, 1940, in Shildon, Co Durham, before his family moved to east London, where he attended Raine’s Foundation Grammar School. After taking guitar lessons as a teenager, Rivers joined a local group called the Cutaways in 1961, adopting his stage name as the band soon became known as Tony Rivers and the Castaways.

The group recorded six singles for EMI and Columbia Records between 1963 and 1966, but only managed to score a big hit with their cover of the Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows,” which hit number 46 on the Melody Maker charts in 1966.

In 1968, the band found success as Harmony Grass with their debut single, “Move in a Little Closer, Baby,” but when they struggled to find a second hit, Rivers left the band in 1970 in favor of work as a session musician.

Working on the Top of the Pops records, Rivers found himself covering the vocals of artists including Donny Osmond, Johnny Rotten and Alvin Stardust.

‘Harmony Grass’, the British pop group that changed it’s name from ‘Tony Rivers and the Castaways’, pictured in London with their new disc, “First Time Loving” Back – Left to right: Tom Marshall, guitar & piano; Bill Castle, drums; Kenny Rowe, vocalist & bass guitar. Front – Left to right: Tony Harding, guitar and vocals; Tony Rivers , vocalist and guitar and Ray Brown, bass guitar. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)

In the mid ’70s, Rivers began working with Richard, singing with and arranging for the “Move It” artist until the late ’80s. Rivers, who accompanied Richard on tour, can be heard in the backing vocals on hits including “Miss You Nights” and “Devil Woman.”

Rivers later worked on recordings for artists including Steve Harley, Shakin’ Stevens, Sheena Easton, Soft Machine, UFO, Pink Floyd, and The Who, singing on the 2005 Saint Etienne album Tales from Turnpike House.

His autobiography, I’m Nearly Famous (The Tales of a Likely Lad), was published in 2019.

Rivers is survived by his son Anthony and predeceased by his wife Pat, who passed away in 2019 after 53 years of marriage to the musician.