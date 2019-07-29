‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown’s Daughter Shares Political Hopes in Adorable New Video

Sister Wives star Christine Brown‘s daughter has big dreams. The TLC personality posted a “car confessions” video starring Truely Brown on Instagram and fans can’t get enough.

In the video, 9-year-old Truely confesses that she’d like to be president one day, as reported by In Touch Weekly. She also revealed her mom was apprehensive about what her policies might be if she did make it to the Oval Office.

Today we’re talking about how I might be the president of the United States,” Truley said. “Mom thinks that I might not and I’m gonna ban clothes because I’m crazy.”

Although she’s adorable, Truley hasn’t yet won her mother’s vote.

“I told her I’m not gonna vote for her if she doesn’t have a good social platform,” Christine said.

It’s been an exciting few months for Christine. In March, older daughter Aspyn Brown married Mitch Thompson, according to PEOPLE. The pair tied the knot in front of 120 guests in Utah. A 400-person reception was held afterward at a greenhouse attached to a restaurant.

Aspyn wore a beaded satin gown designed by Alfred Angelo to the ceremony. Thompson and Aspyn’s father, Kody Brown, wore kilts as a nod to Thompson’s Scottish heritage.

Truley served as a page in the wedding. The couple did not exchange rings, according to PEOPLE, because they’ve been wearing them for some time. They did write their own vows, however, and have a handfasting ceremony in which they binded their hands together to symbolize their devotion to each other.

The wedding was featured on TLC‘s Sister Wives. Kody shared a photo from the wedding when the episode aired. It showed himself standing and adjusting the button on his suit jacket while Christine looked at him and bit her lip.

Christine posted another of herself, her sister wives, Kody, Aspyn and Thompson. She revealed that the hats they paired their gowns with, created by Thompson’s mother, made her feel regal.

The family appeared happy together in the photo. Christine revealed photos fans believed to be from the Flagstaff, Arizona home she’s been living in. The photos left fans wondering if it was the house Kody planned to build for himself and his four wives to share in Arizona during Season 13 of Sister Wives.

Fans flooded the comments with questions about her living situation.

“Did they finish building their new houses?” one fan commented on the post.

“Are you guys coming back for a new season and is this your new property?” another inquired.

Other fans wondered if the Sister Wives stars were living separately.

“Are you all in one giant house? Or still all in homes of your own?” one person commented. Another inquired, “Did you guys build individual homes or one all together?”

Christine didn’t respond.