‘Sister Sister’ Cast Has Surprising Reunion On Game Show

Popular sitcom Sister, Sister ended nearly two decades ago, so when cast member Marques Houston surprised stars Tia and Tamera Mowry during a live talk show, the sisters couldn’t hold back on their enthusiasm over the reunion.

Premiering in 1994 as a part of the ’90s classic block of sitcoms “TGIF” on ABC, the Mowry twins starred in Sister, Sister as Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell, twins who were separated at birth who reunited and moved in together with their respective families.

Houston starred as the twins’ neighbor Roger, whose character helped spawn the popular catchphrase on the show, “Go home, Roger.”

The sitcom only lasted a year on ABC, but when the network canceled it, The WB stepped in to continue the show until 1998.

While the Mowry sisters appeared on the talk show The Real, the two were subjected to a gameshow style test of knowledge about their own sitcom. When the host claimed she was sick of having to ask all these questions, she called in for some relief, which is when Marques Houston joined the stage to the joy and delight of the Mowry sisters and the audience.

Following the surprise, the co-stars all took to social media to share their joy about the reunion.

Nothing like a long awaited reunion 😊😊 #SisterSister my two favorite girls @tameramowrytwo and @tiamowry I love you guys forever! #TheReal @therealdaytime make sure to catch us 👍🏾 A post shared by Marques Houston (@marqueshouston) on May 4, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

So awesome being surprised by this one! @marqueshouston! Will always be apart of my my heart! ❤️ I’ve known you since you were nine!! Or was it 8?! Lol! A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on May 4, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Tamera Mowry currently hosts The Real, alongside other former Disney stars like Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love while Tia last starred in Nick at Nite’s sitcom Instant Mom.

