Singer Attacked by Shark: What Happened to Nastya Vitonova

Nastya Vitonova, Russian singer and influencer, thought she was going to die after being attacked by a shark in the Maldives. Vitonova was snorkeling when a shark bit her, and footage shows her hand gushing blood while spectators pour water over her wound.

“I got bitten by a shark,” she says while crying, as somebody aboard the boat tells her “You’re bleeding really badly.” “I won’t die of blood infection?,” Vitonova responded.

“No, no, no, with sharks, the most important thing is that they don’t bite your finger off,” she was told by fellow social media personality Isabelle Zagfarova. “You won’t get a blood infection.”

“I’m having a panic attack,” said Vitonova, who is known for her music and has almost 100,000 Instagram followers.

Swimming with sharks is a popular activity in the Maldives, but some encounters can turn deadly, like with Elena Boyko, a Russian influencer who was also recently bitten by a shark. Vitonova was in a group of 12 on a ‘swim with sharks’ expedition.

“There was horror inside, I was shaking all over…. I realised that it was good, that it all ended with just my hand,” Vitonova said. “But then the realisation came, and finally the emotions came out. I started crying really hard, sometimes I couldn’t breathe from the shock. [The shark] bit [my finger] to the bone, now there is a small bump at the site of the stitch. But it is healing.”

Both recent shark attacks mentioned are believed to have been by nurse sharks in the Maldives.