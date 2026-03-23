Singer and Rapper Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Baby

Latto is pregnant with her first child!

The “Big Energy” rapper, 27, revealed on Friday that she’s expecting her first child, revealing her bare baby bump on the cover of her upcoming album Big Mama and in the music video for her new single “Business & Personal.”

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Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, dropped her cover and her pregnancy reveal on Instagram Friday as she revealed that the album would drop on May 29, writing in the caption, “Thank you God.”

In the music video for “Business & Personal,” Latto gave a closer look at her growing belly as she showed off her bump in a white bra and shorts, rapping, “Maybach that’s the Benz of the day, car seat, got a kid on the way.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWF716iDIj5/

Latto’s partner, rapper 21 Savage, also appears to make a cameo in the video, as a hand with tattoos matching the “Good Good” musician’s is seen caressing her belly. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted a baby picture of 21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, in a scrapbook featured in Latto’s video.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2020 following their first collaboration on “Pull Up,” and in September 2025, Latto confirmed that she and 21 Savage were together, referring to him as her “husband.” The 33-year-old rapper is already a father to three young kids, sons Kamari and Ashaad and daughter Rhian.

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Latto’s friends and fans were quick to celebrate her pregnancy announcement, with fellow musician Doechii commenting, “Awwww so happy for you pretty girl,” adding, “BIG MAMA ONE KID !” WNBA player Angel Reese added, “ahhhh big mommyyyyy!! so happy for you!!” as La La Anthony chimed in, “Congrats!!!! u look beautiful”

Cardi B, who welcomed her fourth child in November 2025, commented on another post, “Super buteee congrats,” as Lizzo added, “Congratulations ahhhhh!!!”