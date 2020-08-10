Simon Cowell Speaks out After Bike Crash: See Social Media's Reactions to His Statements

America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has spoken out after his unfortunate bike crash, and social media has been reacting to his statements. Over the weekend, Cowell was out on a bike ride when he had a sudden accident. Unfortunately, the accident sent him to the hospital for a broken back.

In his first comments, shared to Twitter, Cowell wrote, "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages." Cowell later added, "And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon." Many of Cowell's fans have since been sending messages back to him on the social media site. Scroll down to see what they are saying.