Siegfried Fischbacher Speaks out After Death of Siegfried and Roy Partner Roy Horn From Coronavirus

On Friday, it was reported that Roy Horn, one half of the famous Siegfried and Roy Las Vegas act, had died after contracting the coronavirus. He was 75. The news was confirmed by his longtime collaborator, Siegfried Fischbacher, who released a touching statement about the loss of his dear friend. In his message, he not only thanked the medical professionals who looked after Horn, but he also described just how sorely his best friend will be missed.

"Today the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Fischbacher said. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

The news of Horn's passing comes a week after his publicist confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. At the time, his publicist told ABC News that he was "responding well to treatment" for the illness. They did not reveal the exact date in which Horn was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and is currently responding well to treatment," Horn's publicist said. "Most importantly, Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic. We will have no further comment on Roy’s recovery at this time and ask everyone to respect his right to privacy."

Prior to his own diagnosis, Horn, along with Fischbacher, released a statement to their fans regarding the coronavirus crisis. In their statement, they wished everyone around the world well, and wrote, "Everyone in the United States and around the world impacted by this health crisis remain in our prayers. We know the real magic in all of us caring, cheering, loving and thanking one another will return everyone to good health and happiness. We can't wait until it is possible for all of us to hug each other safely again. Love to all, Siegfried & Roy."

Horn and Fischbacher, who are both originally from Germany, began their show in Las Vegas back in 1990. Although, Horn, in particular, has remained out of the spotlight since a 2003 incident in which he was attacked by his own tiger, Mantecore, during a performance. The pair did revive their show in 2009, putting on a one-off charity event that raised a reported $14 million.