Siegfried and Roy Fans Mourn Magician Roy Horn After His Death at 75 After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Siegfried and Roy fans are in mourning Friday night after their publicist announced the death of Roy Horn. The 75-year-old Las Vegas institution died a little more than a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus. His performing partner Siegfried Fischbacher remembered Horn as a "fighter his whole life," referencing the horrific 2003 tiger attack he survived.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Fischbacher said in a statement Friday night. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

"Roy was a fighter his whole life, including during these final days," he added. "I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

The duo's reps announced Horn was diagnosed with COVID-19 just last week. "We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and is currently responding well to treatment," their publicist said. "Most importantly, Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic. We will have no further comment on Roy’s recovery at this time and ask everyone to respect his right to privacy."