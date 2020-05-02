Siegfried & Roy's Roy Horn, 75, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

✖

Roy Horn, one half of the legendary tiger act Siegfried & Roy, has tested postive for the novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19. The 75-year-old entertainer's publicist confirmed the medical update to ABC News on Tuesday. While his age is obviously a concern, the unnamed representative claimed Horn was "responding well to treatment." His diagnosis date was not given, and no updates will be provided.

"We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and is currently responding well to treatment," Horn's publicist said. "Most importantly, Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic. We will have no further comment on Roy’s recovery at this time and ask everyone to respect his right to privacy."

This update comes not long after the former Las Vegas staples issued their own statement on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The duo simply wished those affected by the crisis well, writing, "Everyone in the United States and around the world impacted by this health crisis remain in our prayers. We know the real magic in all of us caring, cheering, loving and thanking one another will return everyone to good health and happiness. We can't wait until it is possible for all of us to hug each other safely again. Love to all, Siegfried & Roy."

The German entertainer has mostly remained out of the spotlight since the notorious 2003 incident where he was attacked by his white Bengal tiger, Mantecore, during a Las Vegas performance. This ended the duo's long-running show, only reviving it for a one-off charity show in 2009 that raised a reported $14 million. In 2019, he and his partner, Siegfried Fischbacher, recently participated in the 2019 ABC special Siegfried & Roy: Behind the Magic, which looked back at their careers. The duo also assisting in making a biopic about their lives, as well as an accompanying documentary series. No concrete production or release dates have been announced for those projects.

According to John Hopkins University, 3.3 million people have tested positive for the new coronavirus worldwide. There have been more than 239,000 confirmed deaths as a result of the virus. Other notable figures who have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks include Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Pink, Prince Charles, Boris Johnson, Chris Cuomo, Andy Cohen, Von Miller, Daniel Dae Kim, Kristofer Hivju and Jason Collins.