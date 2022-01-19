Sidney Poitier’s Cause of Death Released Alongside Death Certificate

A little over a week after Sidney Poitier’s passing, his cause of death has been revealed. TMZ reported that the legendary actor died from a combination of multiple factors including heart failure. Poitier died on Jan. 6. He was 94 at the time of his death.

TMZ obtained a copy of Poitier’s death certificate. According to the publication, the certificate indicated that Poitier died at his home in Beverly Hills. It also listed his cause of death as heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia, and prostate cancer. Under his occupation, the document noted that he was an actor with decades of experience under his belt (76, to be exact). Poitier marked a major first in his career back in 1963 when he became the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor, an accolade that he won for his role in Lilies of the Field.

Following the news of his death, Poitier’s family released a statement. In their message, his family chronicled the many achievements that he earned over his lengthy career. They also made sure to reflect on Poitier himself, noting that his legacy goes far beyond his acting accomplishments.

“There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now,” the statement began. “To us Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and mortal fortitude. He was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first. He is our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder.” Their statement ended by expressing how Poitier’s legacy will “live on in the world” because of his mark on the entertainment industry and, more importantly, his “humanity.”

Poitier’s daughter, Sydney Poitier, also paid tribute to her father on Instagram. She posted a lovely statement alongside a photo of the pair together. Just like in the family’s statement, Sydney honed in on who her father was at heart. She specifically referenced “the depth of his goodness” and wrote, “It permeated every cell of his being. The sort of goodness that prevented him from killing even the tiniest of bugs. Not a one. He knew on a cellular level that if he hurt anyone or anything, he hurt everyone and everything.”