Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Pens Emotional Post Honoring Her Late Father

Sidney Poitier’s daughter is paying tribute to the late actor. According to Entertainment Tonight, Poitier’s daughter Sydney Poitier wrote a lovely tribute to her father on Tuesday. In her tribute, which she posted on Instagram, she wrote that there are “no words” to describe just how heartbroken she is over his passing.

“There are no words for this. No real way to prepare for this. No prose beautiful enough, no speech eloquent enough to capture the essence of my dad,” Sydney wrote about her father. She went on to write that his accomplishments “quite literally changed the landscape for everyone who came after him.” She also praised him for having “blazed a trail through rough and hostile terrain so those coming behind him could have a bit more ease on the journey.”

While many people might know about Poitier’s career and his accomplishments, Sydney wrote that, above all, she wants fans to know how “good” he was. She explained that she doesn’t know if people understand “the depth of his goodness” and added, “…It permeated every cell of his being. The sort of goodness that prevented him from killing even the tiniest of bugs. Not a one. He knew on a cellular level that if he hurt anyone or anything, he hurt everyone and everything.” Sydney continued to share that the Oscar winner “treated anyone who crossed his path as his equal and offered them his full presence.”

Sydney ended her tribute by writing that she’s dealing with “unbearable pain” following her father’s death. However, she does take solace in the fact that his “goodness” will live on, as she wrote, “I will miss you more than words can express Dad. I will feel you in the warmth of the sun on my back, I will hear you in the wind in the trees and I will look for you among the stars where you will surely be. I love you.”

Poitier reportedly died on Jan. 6. He was 94 years old at the time of his passing. Just as his daughter wrote, Poitier was a trailblazer in the acting world. He became the first Black man to win an Oscar in 1964 for his role in Lilies of the Field. Following his passing, his family released a statement, which read, in part, “His legacy will live on in the world, continuing to inspire not only with his incredible body of work, but even more so with his humanity.”