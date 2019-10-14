Sid Haig Fans Are Still Mourning His Death After Cause of Death Revealed as Heart and Lung Failure

It was just announced that legendary horror actor Sid Haig‘s official cause of death was due to heart and lung failure, and the news has fans continuing to mourning his death. TMZ reported that Haig’s death certificate confirmed the cause of death, and fans soon took to social media to mourn the late actor with messages of “RIP.” One fan commented on a Facebook post by writing, “Rest In Peace….loved his films.” Another added, “Was an awesome actor RIP.” One last Facebook commenter offered, “Rest in peace Captain Spaulding.”

The wife and I are super excited to see this movie again. It’s bittersweet knowing its Sids final film… #sidhaig #3fromHell https://t.co/Cn5jkWSj80 — Mr. Black & White (@THenryMichta) October 14, 2019

Haig passed away in September, after filming his final film role for 3 From Hell the newest film in Rob Zombie‘s Devil’s Rejects saga, which also includes the cult classic House of 1000 Corpses. Notably, Haig did film one other movie, titled Hanukkah, that is scheduled to be released in 2020, but 3 From Hell appears to be the last movie he ever filmed for.

Following his passing, Zombie took to Facebook to share some memories of his late friend, writing, “I was fan of his as a kid watching Jason of Star Command all the way through our twenty years of working together.”

“I can still clearly remember the first time we met. It was at the Edith Head Costume building at Universal,” Zombie went on to say in his statement. “Sid came out of the dressing room wearing a clown suit which was a few sizes too small. We said hello then we both started laughing at how ridiculous he looked in his ill-fitting suit. We would find him a much better suit.”

“As we were making House Of 1000 Corpses neither of us knew he was creating a character that would live on and grow in popularity every year,” Zombie continued. “Sid told me many times how thankful he was for the Captain and how that character changed his life. He had completely given up on acting and now suddenly had found a whole new audience at the age of 60. I know he was thrilled and blown away by that fact.”

The filmmaker concluded his statement by saying, “The Captain is gone… but he will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace Sid.”

Haig was 80 years old at the time of his death, and is survived by his wife Susan L. Oberg.

