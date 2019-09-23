Sid Haig Fans Mourn the Death of ‘Devil’s Rejects’ Star on Social Media

Horror film superstar Sid Haig fans are mourning his death after his wife said Monday that he died Saturday at the age of 80. Fans took to social media to react to the death of The Devil’s Rejects and House of 1000 Corpses star.

Absolutely devastated at the passing of the great Sid Haig. A wonderful actor and a beautiful human being.#RIPSidHaig #CaptainSpaulding pic.twitter.com/zUnNs7e2l9 — Horror Seen (@HorrorSeen) September 23, 2019

I’m so gutted to learn that one of my favourite horror actors, Sid Haig, has passed. “What’s the matter kid? Don’t you like clowns? Don’t we make you laugh? Aren’t we fucking fuuunny?” 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/K2kJhE6SpV — Jennifer Louise (@_JenLouise_) September 23, 2019

Nobody could deliver Rob Zombie dialogue quite like Sid Haig. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/Kinb2j0yHn — Daily Grindhouse (@DailyGrindhouse) September 23, 2019

“Loved this guy. RIP CAPTAIN SPAULDING,” one fan wrote on Facebook.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He was a great actor,” another said.

“Sad day, great horror actor. R.I.P. Captain Spaulding. You will be missed by many,” another Facebook user wrote.

“He himself will forever be a cult classic just like every film hes been in…” someone else wrote.

Haig’s wife, Susan L. Oberg, announced the news on Instagram Monday morning, sharing a photo of their hands clasped together and calling his passing “a shock to everyone.”

“On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens,” Oberg, 47, wrote.

“He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected.

“Sidney Eddie Mosesian. 7/14/39 – 9/21/19. Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend. Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you.”

Haig’s death came a few weeks after he was hospitalized and admitted to the ICU following a medical emergency. “SID HAS HAD AN ACCIDENT AND IS IN THE HOSPITAL IN ICU. EVERYONE PLEASE PRAY FOR HIM!!!!!!!! – SUZIE,” Oberg wrote in an update on Haig’s Instagram bio at the time. The update was later changed to read: “Update coming soon. That is all for now. Please pray. Thank you all.”

Earlier that week, she had written, “WE ARE CURRENTLY DEALING WITH AN EMERGENCY AND WILL UPDATE SOON!!!”

Born in 1939 and raised in Fresno, California, Haig had early success as a dancer and recording artist, with his career taking off from there. His best-known film roles include appearances as Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s horror films House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects.

He also had a long resume in TV, where his credits date back to the 1960s. He appeared in the original Star Trek series, the 1966 Batman series and starred as the villain Dragos in the CBS series Jason of Star Command.

Photo credit: Anna Webber / Contributor / Getty