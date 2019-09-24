Sid Haig Dead at 80: Rob Zombie Posts Classic Captain Spaulding Photo as Tribute

Rob Zombie is among the many mourning the death of horror actor Sid Haig. The director, whose films House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects Haig acted in as Captain Spaulding, took to Instagram to pay his respects to the 80-year-old.

“Horray for Captain Spaulding. Gone but not forgotten,” Zombie, 54, captioned a photo of Haig in character as Captain Spaulding.

Plenty of Zombie’s 1.7 million Instagram followers took to the comments section of the post to share their own condolences.

Haig died Saturday following a trip to the hospital and intensive care unit earlier this month, his wife Susan L. Oberg, announced on social media Monday morning. In the post, Oberg called his death “a shock to everyone.”

“On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next,” Oberg, 46, wrote. “He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.

“We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected. Sidney Eddie Mosesian. 7/14/39 – 9/21/19. Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend. Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you.

Haig’s long-running career spanned several Zombie films, including his final appearance as Captain Spaulding in Zombie’s latest, 3 From Hell. He also starred in the Quentin Tarantino movies Jackie Brown and Kill Bill Vol. 2. He also appeared in several blaxploitation films during the 1970s opposite Pam Greer including Coffy, Foxy Brown and Black Mama, White Mama. Haig also had a career in TV, including a leading role on the CBS series Jason of Star Command as the villain Dragos.