Listen to a Shocked Jennifer Lawrence Discover on Air That Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Back Together

Like many of us, Jennifer Lawrence was surprised to hear that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen spending time together in recent weeks after Lopez's split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, though unlike many of us, Lawrence's surprise was captured on-air. While filming The B— Bible podcast, Lawrence saw photos of Lopez and Affleck during their recent trip to Montana and shared the news with friend Heather McMahan and podcast host Jackie Schimmel.

"Breaking f—ing news!" Lawrence exclaimed. "Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They are on vacation with each other right now." After she was jokingly referred to as Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner and asked, "How do you feel about this?," Lawrence responded, "I'm so excited! I'm so happy for them." Lopez and Affleck were photographed in Montana together over Mother's Day weekend and were later seen returning to Los Angeles in a private jet. A source told PEOPLE that Lopez "had a great time with Ben" in Montana, adding, "She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him." Another source said, "[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."

🎙️ Jennifer Lawrence announcing the news about the reconciliation of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 😂 pic.twitter.com/W9esfsrix3 — ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) May 13, 2021

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 before calling off their wedding in 2003 and their relationship in early 2004. In April, Affleck was seen visiting Lopez's Los Angeles home after her split from Rodriguez, and a source alleged to Entertainment Tonight that the former couple began reconnecting earlier this year. "Jen and Ben have remained in contact since their breakup and would see each other from time to time, but as friends," the source said. "In February things took more of a flirty turn. Ben started to pursue Jen and made it clear he wanted more than a friendship. The two have always shared a strong bond and are spending time together to see if there is a spark or it's just two friends finding comfort in one another."

Affleck split from Ana de Armas in January and Lopez and Rodriguez announced their breakup in a statement on April 15. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."