Shia LaBeouf Shows PDA With Girlfriend Margaret Qualley Amid Abuse Accusations, FKA Twigs Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf packed on the PDA with new girlfriend Margaret Qualley in new photos obtained by The Daily Mail just over a week after being accused of abuse and sexual battery by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs in a new lawsuit against the Honey Boy actor. LaBeouf, 34, was photographed picking up Qualley, the daughter of Andie McDowell and Paul Qualley, from LAX, where the two greeted each other with some serious affection as the 26-year-old wrapped her legs around her beau while they kissed.

The two certainly aren't shy about their relationship, stripping naked in October for some seriously raw and steamy sex scenes for the music video "Love Me Like You Hate Me" accompanying a song written by Qualley's sister Rainey. "We made a short choreographed film to represent 'Love Me Like You Hate Me' starring my sister @MargaretQualley and Shia LaBeouf," Rainey wrote on Instagram at the time. "Please watch it. It's filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart."

The couple still appears to be together more than a week after FKA twigs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles claiming that the actor knowingly gave her an STD and abused her emotionally and physically during their brief relationship that ended in 2019. In the lawsuit, obtained by The New York Times, the singer detailed a number of disturbing alleged incidents, including a time he threatened to crash a speeding car if she didn't declare her love for him as well as being woken up to him allegedly trying to choke her. FKA twigs also alleged LaBeouf was threatening with a gun he slept with, and headbutted her until she bled.

After the lawsuit made headlines, the British singer took to Twitter to address her decision to come forward. "It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. It was hard for me to process too, during and after. I never thought something like this would happen to me," she wrote, adding that while it was difficult to come forward, she felt it was important to "try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option."

The musician added she hoped her story would help others feel they are not alone and "shed some light" on how people who are worried about a loved one who might be in an abusive relationship can help. "My second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that I am a survivor of domestic violence my first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that I could have helped even just one person by sharing my story," she added.

In his statement to the New York Times, LaBeouf said many of the allegations are "not true," but said he isn't in the position to "defend any of [his] actions," blaming his actions on alcoholism and PTSD. "I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking," he said. "It has always been easy for me to accept responsibility when my behavior reflects poorly on myself, but it's much harder to accept the knowledge that I may have caused great pain to others."

"I can't rewrite history. I can only accept it and work to be better in the future. I write this as a sober member of a twelve-step program and in therapy for my many failings," he continued. "I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."