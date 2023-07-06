Karen Allen Admits She's Disappointed by Lack of Screentime in New 'Indiana Jones' Movie

Indiana Jones is back in a new movie, The Dial of Destiny, and one again the globe-trotting archeologist is reunited with his beloved Marion Ravenwood, played by Karen Allen. However, as fans who've seen the film already know, Allen does not have a lot of screen time in the new Indiana Jones movie. This, she says, is something she felt "disappointed" by.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Allen shared. "I was reading a script that told [Dial of Destiny's] story and, of course, I was disappointed. I had thought that I would be majorly a part of the film, and that was just not the direction they decided to go." She added, "I think they had some problems to solve with the story in terms of Shia LaBeouf not coming back, and they chose to create this story that Mutt had been killed in the war and that it put a wedge between Marion and Indy." The actress then offered, "I mean, you could have knocked me over with a feather when I read it. But I was really happy that they came back together in the end." Notably, the new film also reveals the fate of Mutt, Marion and Indiana's son, who was played by Shia LeBeouf in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is the final outing for Harrison Ford's iconic adventurer. If finds the college professor caught up in the search for a mysteriously mathematical artifact that he's crossed paths with before. In addition to Ford and Allen, the new Indiana Jones film also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), as well as Thomas Kretschmann (Westworld), Boyd Holbrook (The Predator) and Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident).

The movie is directed by James Mangold, from a script he wrote with brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. The new film reunites Mangold and Ford, who previously worked together on the 2020 film adaptation of The Call of the Wild, of which Mangold was a producer. This is also Mangold's second time working with Holbrook, who was one of the main antagonists in Logan.

Dial of Destiny is produced by former Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg, as well as Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel also produce, with Indiana Jones creators George Lucas and Philip Kaufman seemingly not involved this time around. The film is now playing in theaters.