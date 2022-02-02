Shia LaBeouf and Ex-Wife Expecting First Child Together

Shia LaBeouf and his ex-wife Mia Goth have a baby on the way. New photos obtained by PEOPLE surfaced on Jan. 28 showing Goth sporting a pregnant belly as she was out and about running errands in Pasadena, California. The actress flaunted her baby bump in a white top and black leggings paired with some Birkenstocks and black sunglasses.

Goth and LaBeouf have kept an off-and-on romance since they met in 2012 while working together on Lars von Trier’s NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. The couple married in 2016, but their union was short-lived. Reps for the two confirmed in 2018 they’d decided to call it quits on their relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” the rep previously told the outlet.

After LaBeouf’s breakup with FKA Twigs, the Honey Boy actor ignited rumors of their reunited relationship in April 2020 when he was seen wearing his wedding band again. At the same time, Goth started wearing her wedding diamond ring and wedding band.

LaBeouf dated his former Honey Boy costar, singer FKA Twigs in between getting back together with Goth. The two broke up in 2019, which Twigs opened up about in a 2021 Elle profile after she sued the actor for emotional, physical, and sexual abuse in December 2020. “If you put a frog in a boiling pot of water, that frog is going to jump out straightaway,” she told the outlet describing the alleged abuse she faced in metaphor. “Whereas if you put a frog in cool water and heat it up slowly, that frog is going to boil to death. That was my experience being with [LaBeouf].”

It was during an allegedly violent Valentine’s Day weekend that she ultimately decided to leave the situation. “I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, ‘[It is] a testament to my strong character,’ or ‘It’s the way my mother raised me.’ It’s none of that. It’s pure luck that I’m not in that situation anymore,” she said. “People wouldn’t think that it would happen to a woman like me. The biggest misconception is, ‘Well, you’re smart. If it was that bad, why didn’t you leave?’ ” Her response: “It can happen to anyone.” LeBeouf adamantly denies all of Twigs’ allegations against him.