Shemar Moore Shares Kristoff St. John Tributes After Final ‘Young and the Restless’ Episode

The Young and the Restless actor Shemar Moore has shared new tributes of Kristoff St. John after the late actor’s final episodes of the soap opera.

Taking to Instagram, Moore shared two new posts about his on-screen brother.

The first features a shot of Moore standing among some photos of St. John. In the post caption, the actor wrote, “We are smiling, because we know you are looking down on us KRISTOFF…. and we want you to see how much we LOVE YOU as we remember ALL that you were.”

The second post featured wider-shot cast images, with all the stars who are currently on The Young and the Restless.

“The [Young and the Restless] Family…..and WE ARE and will always be a FAMILY…. coming together to remember our brother KRISTOFF ST. JOHN … we MISS YOU and WE LOVE YOU,” Moore wrote in the caption on that post.

Many of Moore’s followers have since commented on the post, with a slew expressing both sympathy and how much the loved the show’s send off to St. John.

“It was so amazing to see Malcom back in Genoa City! Your tribute to Kristoff was heartfelt and touching. Thank you so much for being so true to your character and your friend,” one fan said.

“Shemar I can imagine how difficult this is for you & The young and the restless family,” another fan said. “Here a little something to help lift your spirit. You have been our greatest source of inspiration and courage. Deep in our hearts we will always keep your image. God has now a precious and loving friend, the one we have lost. Your company will even regale angels of death and make them smile. Much Love.”

Following St. John’s death, his character Neil Winters passed away as well. Moore previously starred in the series as, Malcolm Winters, the younger brother of Neil.

Moore recently returned to the show to reprise his role for the final episodes to feature Neil.