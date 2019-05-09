Sharon Stone Stuns Fans With Topless Vogue Photo Shoot

Sharon Stone is proving that age is just a number and that at 61, she is still loving her body.

The 61-year-old actress posed for a revealing spread for Vogue Portugal, which not only included a topless photo, but also a recreation of her iconic pose from Basic Instinct, with the added twist of fishnets, stilettos, and a plunging leotard.

“Love you Vogue Portugal: what great taste, style and wonderful talent I had the pleasure of working with! Thank You!” she captioned one shot from the shoot.

The photo shoot also included a topless photo, which appeared on the cover for the magazine and was shared by Vogue Portugal‘s Editor in Chief, Sofia Lucas, on Instagram, though it was later removed due to the app’s nudity policy.

The series of revealing photos were met with praise from fans, who celebrated the actress’ embracing of her body.

“Sharon Stone : What a paragon of femininity you are,” one fan commented.

“Ageing goals. Thank you for the inspiration. Your strength and resilience is fabulous,” another wrote. “As beautiful as you were 20 years ago but with added strength, knowledge, experience.”

“Only wine ages this good!!!” another penned.

In the May issue, Stone opened up about her relationship with the “femme fatale” stereotype, revealing that she does not consider herself a sex symbol.

“When I started in this industry, the term ‘f–able’ was used by studio executives to evaluate if you had the profile to get a role,” she told the publication. “They would sit around a table and discuss whether each one of us was indeed ‘f–able’. They thought that I wasn’t.”

“I gave this some hard thought as I wanted to work, so I did a strategically planned a semi-naked Playboy shoot. Did I fit the part? Obviously not,” she continued. “Did I use my brain to figure out how to appear “f–able”? You bet…But I didn’t and I don’t [feel like a sex symbol].”

The baring photo shoot comes just a little more than four years after the actress opened up about process of aging and her relationship with it, stating that “you are gaining something” as you grow older.

“You have to sit down and take a good look at yourself, particularly as you grow older and your face changes,” she said. “People are afraid of changing; that they’re losing something. They don’t understand that they are also gaining something…I think that in the art of aging well there’s this sexuality to having those imperfections. It’s sensual.”

As for how she keeps in shape, Stone revealed last year as she celebrated her 60th birthday that she has Pilates and circuit training to thank.