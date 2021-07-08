Sharon Stone Sparks Dating Rumors With 25-Year-Old Rapper RMR

✖

Sharon Stone is making headlines as of recently after rumors started swirling of her alleged relationship with rapper RMR. A source who spoke with Page Six has labeled their hang outs as strictly platonic, however, it appears the two may be more than just friends. The outlet reported the two have been seen out several times together on dates and Stone recently hung out with the rapper, along with other hip-hop artists like Drake's PND and Chris Brown.

"She's definitely having a hot girl summer," an insider told the outlet. "They were together hanging out with Drake's [artist] PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles." RMR is known for wearing a black ski mask and gold grill in order to protect his identity. In fact, his real name is currently unknown at this time. While that may be the case, he seems to really be into the 63-year-old and "respects her and thinks she's cool as f—."

The last few months, the two have been hanging out quite a bit. "They're enjoying each other's company right now and hanging out. They're having a great time together," the source said, adding, "They're on the same frequency and it's a very unique friendship." It also helps that he happens to be a huge fan of her classic 1995 mobster film Casino.

Outside of hanging out with each other in public settings time-and-time again, the two aren't trying to hide their connection either as they've taken to social media with it. When RMR announced his tour, she was quick to jump into the comment section. "Can't wait to see all you Rascals at my shows, and everyone else ... Doing to US & Canada tour," he caption a video, while she commented with the applause emoji.

Stone was married to Phil Bronstein for six years before calling it quits in 2004 and since then has been pretty open about her dating life. Recently, she called out the dating app Bumble for shutting her account down after people reported it as fake; however, it was really her. "I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account," she wrote on Twitter. "Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me!" Bumble eventually unlocked her account and she told Entertainment Tonight she had actually met some pretty cool people via the app. "I'm actually having a nice time. I've met a couple of nice people and I've actually made a couple of nice friends." When asked what she wants in a partner, like anyone else, she said she's looking for someone "compassionate" and "caring."