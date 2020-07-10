Sharon Stone Fans Gush Over Her Super Short 'Happy Haircut'

Sharon Stone recently took to Instagram to debut her new super short "happy haircut," and her fans are gushing over it. In the post, Stone shared a selfie, revealing that her iconic blonde locks are now trimmed way down. She also thanked celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel, who gave her the fabulous new look.

So many of Stone's followers have taken to the comments section to shower praise on the star, which many saying that the new 'do looks "gorgeous." A couple of her celebrity followers have commented as well, such as actress Faith Ford, who said the new hairstyle looks really "Cool!" Brazilian actress and singer Gabriela Petry commented as well, proclaiming Stone to be a vision of "Beauty and talent." Scroll down to read more comments form fans!