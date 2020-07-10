Sharon Stone Fans Gush Over Her Super Short 'Happy Haircut'
Sharon Stone recently took to Instagram to debut her new super short "happy haircut," and her fans are gushing over it. In the post, Stone shared a selfie, revealing that her iconic blonde locks are now trimmed way down. She also thanked celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel, who gave her the fabulous new look.
So many of Stone's followers have taken to the comments section to shower praise on the star, which many saying that the new 'do looks "gorgeous." A couple of her celebrity followers have commented as well, such as actress Faith Ford, who said the new hairstyle looks really "Cool!" Brazilian actress and singer Gabriela Petry commented as well, proclaiming Stone to be a vision of "Beauty and talent." Scroll down to read more comments form fans!
"Pretty as always."
"You look so good!"
"Aww look at you Sharon, just look how pretty you are."
"[Ma'am] you still have it."
"Wouldn’t [have] known it was her!!"
"One of the great looking girls of all time."
"Always at the top."
"BEAUTIFUL!!! You are managing to age regally and not lose a bit of your presence power!"
"Flawless as always."
"Looks gorgeous!"
"So lovely."
"You are very beautiful and a new hairstyle makes you young."
"What a WOMAN!!! You still look STUNNING!!!!"
"You still are perfection."
"Oh random: My uncle is a limo driver in [San Francisco] and he drove you right before Basic Instinct came out and called my mom and said, "I just drove the most beautiful woman I've ever seen and she is going to be everywhere soon, and she also was very sweet."