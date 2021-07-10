Sharon Stone Clears up Relationship With 25-Year-Old Rapper RMR Following Dating Reports

✖

Sharon Stone laughed off rumors she is dating rapper RMR, a performer less than half her age. Stone, 63, was reportedly seen with the 25-year-old RMR on several dates together in Los Angeles. However, when Stone was asked about the rumor when walking around Los Angeles with her son Roan Bronstein, she laughed and denied any romantic connection with RMR.

On Thursday, paparazzi caught up with Stone and Bronstein, 21, in Beverly Hills and asked her about the report. In the video published by TMZ, the two laughed about the question. "You couldn't have asked a funnier question," Roan told the photographer.

The question came up after Page Six reported earlier this week that Stone and RMR were seen together at Los Angeles hotspots like Delilah and The Highlight Room, dancing to hip-hop music together. “She’s definitely having a hot girl summer,” a source told Page Six on Tuesday. “They were together hanging out with Drake’s [artist] PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles. They were dancing to hip-hop. Chris Brown was also there."

Page Six also published photos of Stone and RMR together. RMR has kept his real identity out of the spotlight, as he wears a ski mask that covers his face in public. He gained fame last year with his hit "Rascal" and is signed to Warner Bros. Records and CMNTY Rcrds. He was born in Atlanta and moved to Los Angeles last year. The rapper "respects" Stone and thinks she's "cool as f—," a source told Page Six. The source added that RMR loves Casino, the 1995 Martin Scorsese movie that earned Stone an Oscar nomination.

"They’re enjoying each other’s company right now and hanging out. They’re having a great time together," the source told Page Six. "They’re on the same frequency and it’s a very unique friendship."

Stone was married to Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1990 and Phil Bronstein from 1998 to 2004. Stone and her second husband adopted Bronstein in 2000. Stone also adopted son Laird Vonne in 2005 and son Quinn Kelly Stone in 2006.

The Basic Instinct star made headlines in December 2019 when she claimed her Bumble profile was suspended on the dating app because too many people reported her profile as fake. A Bumble spokesperson later said the company was "so honored" that Stone used the app, but they could understand why so many of its users thought it was "too good to be true" when they saw Stone's profile wasn't photo verified. "Photo verification is just one of the many ways to connect with confidence on Bumble. In light of our mixup with Sharon Stone, we'd like to extend an invitation for her to come to Austin and allow us to host her at the hive for a few hours of profile prep and great food," the spokesperson said.