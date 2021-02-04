Sharon Osbourne Weighs in on Relationship With Marilyn Manson Amid Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations

✖

Sharon Osbourne has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Marilyn Manson and the abuse allegations brought against him by Evan Rachel Wood. On Thursday's edition of The Talk, Osbourne clarified the nature of her relationship with Manson, explaining that the two of them have never been close personally, but that they have worked together many times throughout the years.

"I've known Marilyn for 25 years. [I've] worked with him for many, many years, and, obviously, I would not know what goes on in his bedroom; neither do I want to," she said. Osbourne then went on to address people who have been going on her various social media pages and "calling me names and things and putting up pictures" of she and Manson. The daytime talk show co-host stated that the two have had a "working relationship...for many years," and that this is the extent of their connection. "I know nothing about his sexual preferences or the way he treats women." Finally, Osbourne added, "I know how he treats an older woman, which is me, and he's always been respectful."

"You know, there’s something called a working relationship and that’s what I’ve had with Marilyn for many years." -- @MrsSOsbourne pic.twitter.com/3CcXpIeWoe — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) February 3, 2021

Osbourne's working relationship with Manson likely stems from his band playing Ozzfest a handful of times throughout the years. Ozzfest is named for Osbourne's husband, heavy metal godfather Ozzy Osbourne, and was a major touring festival for about two decades. Manson's band played the festival five different times.

The first was in 1997 when Marilyn Manson joined the tour roughly half-way through its trek. The band later appeared as direct support to Black Sabbath on the festival's main stage in 2001. Manson played the main stage again, along with Ozzy and Korn, in 2003. After the festival moved to being a one-off event, Manson played the main stage in 2017 and 2018, both times with fellow shock-rocker Rob Zombie.

On Monday, Wood came forward and named Manson as her abuser, after referring to him indirectly in past accusations. "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," she said, using Manson's real name. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years."

Woods then went on to say, "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent." Manson has denied the allegations.