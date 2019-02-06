Sharon Osbourne Skipped ‘The Talk’ Due to Husband Ozzy’s Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne skipped Tuesday’s episode of The Talk amid Ozzy Osbourne‘s latest health scare.

The daytime talk show host was noticeably absent from the Feb. 5 episode of The Talk, which included discussions about Liam Neeson’s controversial comments, a visit from Debra Messing, as well as a special guest hosting appearance from Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Talk co-hosts Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sweetin, Sheryl Underwood and Eve did not explain why Osbourne was missing from the panel Tuesday and went straight to their discussions of the day.

Osbourne revealed to her followers the news of her husband Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne’s latest hospitalization on Twitter Wednesday.

“As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu,” she wrote. “His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

According to The Blast, Ozzy checked into Keck Hospital of USC on Monday, closely followed by Sharon and son Jack Osbourne.

Sharon was spotted leaving and coming back after a short time with a bag and a blanket, hinting that she would be staying the night by her husband’s side and explaining her absence from the talk show.

Sharon did return to the series for Wednesday’s episode, featuring Tiffany Haddish.

Ozzy’s latest hospitalization comes a just a few days since he announced he was postponing the European leg of his latest world tour with Judas Priest due to illness.

“Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone the entire UK and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour on doctors’ orders,” his publicist said in a statement at the time. “This follows yesterday’s (January 28) announcement that Osbourne was postponing the first four dates of the tour because of the flu. After seeing his physician again, Osbourne has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions.”

Ozzy later released his own statement on the news.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis,” he wrote. “I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.