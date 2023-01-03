Sharon Osbourne Returning to TV After Weeks-Long Hiatus Due to Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne is heading back to the small screen following her medical emergency in December. Entertainment Tonight reported that Osbourne will return to her TalkTV show The Talk (the version that airs in the United Kingdom) on Tuesday night. Her return comes weeks after she experienced a medical emergency that led to hospitalization.

Osbourne shared a video on Instagram to announce her return to The Talk. She told her fans, "Hi everybody at 'The Talk' and everybody who watches 'The Talk'. I want to just let you know I will be back January 3rd. I've missed you all very, very much, and I know I keep saying I'm coming back, but this time it's for real!" Osbourne continued, "I just want to say to you all have the bestest, healthy, happy holidays and a Happy New Year. Love you all."

In mid-December, it was reported that Osbourne experienced an unidentified "medical emergency." She was subsequently rushed to Santa Paula Hospital in California. The talk show host was able to head back home two days after her hospitalization. Few details were released about the ordeal at the time. But, her son, Jack Osbourne, did briefly open up about the situation on social media. He told his fans that his mother was filming an episode of Night of Terror with him when the incident took place. While he did clarify what she was filming when the incident occurred, Jack said that he would wait for his mother to share further details, as he wrote, "She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

Now that Osbourne is on the mend, she will return back to The Talk, which she joined in 2022. Fans will recall that she was formerly one of the hosts of the American version of the talk show. However, in early 2021, she departed the program after she defended Piers Morgan's negative comments about Meghan Markle following the Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Her defense of Morgan's vitriol prompted a heated exchange with fellow host Sheryl Underwood. In light of the scandal, and after reports emerged regarding Osbourne's prior incidents on The Talk, she left the show.