Sharon Osbourne ‘Overwhelmed’ by Fans’ Support Amid Ozzy’s Health Scare

Sharon Osbourne is grateful to all of the support from her fans amid her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s latest hospitalization.

The Talk co-host took to Twitter Tuesday to say thank you to her followers for all of the supportive messages they expressed as the Black Sabbath frontman first got admitted to the hospital due to complications from the flu.

“Thank you to everyone for all your get well messages and support for Ozzy. We are overwhelmed and truly touched by everyone’s thoughtfulness,” Osbourne tweeted on Tuesday.

The new comments came shortly after Osbourne gave an update on her husband’s condition during Tuesday’s episode of her CBS talk show.

“He’s doing great,” Sharon told co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Sara Gilbert.

“He’s out of ICU and he’s doing great. He’s breathing on his own,” Sharon said of her husband, prompting the audience to erupt in applause.

Sharon also took some time in the program to thank fans for their love in this difficult time.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody that has reached out with good wishes. He is overcome by the response that he’s had, and it’s kind of bittersweet because he’s overwhelmed with it, but he’s sad too,” Sharon explained.

Sharon has kept fans up to date on Ozzy’s condition ever since she first broke the news of his hospitalization on Twitter, Feb. 6.

“As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu,” she shared on Twitter. “His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

Since then, Sharon and son Jack Osbourne have kept a close eye on the rock star, with his condition improving with every passing day. Ozzy’s recent stint at the hospital came after he announced he was postponing the European leg of his latest tour due to illness.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour,” he said in a personal statement after news broke Jan. 31. “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”