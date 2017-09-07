Sharon Osbourne Stands by Her Comments About Kim Kardashian West

Sharon Osbourne is standing by her comments regarding Kim Kardashian West, discussing whether she believes the mom of two demonstrates feminism during a Facebook Live interview with Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

“I don’t think what she does equals feminism,” the Talk panelist said. “Yes, she’s done it on her own. Yes, she doesn’t rely on a man for her living. She makes more than [enough], a terrific career. But I don’t think because you bare your body that makes you a feminist.”

Osbourne recently criticized Kardashian West for posting nude selfies, telling The Telegraph she thinks the 36-year-old is “being a ho” by showing off her body.

“If Kim wants to show off her body, fine,” she said. “But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

During the live chat, Osbourne noted that she isn’t discounting Kardashian West’s success.

“It’s not about what she does with her own body, which we’re all free to do whatever we want. [Not] criticizing anybody for what they do with their own body,” she said. “More power to her that she’s exquisite looking, she’s confident in herself, she’s a strong woman and she’s done really well. She’s done incredibly well. Not putting her down for that at all.”

Kardashian West recently clarified her own stance on feminism in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

“I said once before that I’m not really a feminist,” she said. “But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist,” she says, setting the record straight. “To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @sharonosbourne