Sharon Osbourne Addresses Baffling On-Set Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne suffered an emergency health incident while filming a TV project in December, and now the daytime talk show host has publicly addressed the baffling situation. Speaking out on Thursday's episode of the U.K.'s The Talk — as reported by Deadline — Osbourne explained, "I wish I could (tell you), but I can't. It was the weirdest thing."

She added, "I was doing some filming and suddenly they tell me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes." Osbourne then revealed, "I did every test over two days and nobody knows why." On Dec. 18, Osbourne was at Santa Anna's Glen Tavern Inn filming on location with her son Jack for his discovery show Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror. EMT's were called after Osbourne suffered a medical emergency. Later, it was reported that the former The Talk U.S. panelist was released from the hospital after dealing with an unannounced illness.

Sharon Osbourne Is Baffled On What Happened In On-Set Medical Emergency https://t.co/5YPOOfnAdF pic.twitter.com/ASSqVyACcs — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 5, 2023

"The silence is deafening – and frightening," a source told Radar Online. "[Jack] was really shaken and has been tight-lipped ever since," the insider also shared. Speaking to Osbourne's possible condition, Dr. Stuart Fischer – who has not treated the mother of 3 – said, "She's likely the victim of sheer exhaustion or a cardiac event. She needs to slow down." A source later added, "No one thought Sharon might go before Ozzy. But people around her are now fearing she will."

As mentioned, Osbourne's husband, Ozzy, has also been dealing with a number of health issues lately. The Black Sabbath frontman hasn't made too many public appearances over the past few years, and his health has been cited as possibly being a factor. In 2020, Ozzy had a setback in his physiotherapy for Parkinson's Disease, due to the circumstance created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In November, Osbourne appeared on the Dr. Oz Show and revealed that her husband had finally been able to resume his treatment. "He's doing great. He's doing really, really good," she said when asked about her husband's health. "Unfortunately, at the beginning of lockdown, he couldn't have his physiotherapy and he was like, four months without any physiotherapy, which kind of set him back a bit."

Following the shocking reveal of his Parkinson's diagnosis, Ozzy opened up about the idea of dying, saying that he doesn't "dwell on it." During a 2020 interview with Kerrang, the "Crazy Train" singer said: "Do I ever think about when my time's gonna come? I think about it; I don't worry about it. I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it. It's gonna happen to us all."