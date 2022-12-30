Sharon Osbourne's Health Woes Reportedly Have Many Worried She Needs to 'Slow Down'

Sharon Osbourne's recent health woes have reportedly worried many of those closest to her, with some sources saying she needs to "slow down." According to Radar Online, the former The Talk panelist was released from the hospital after dealing with an unannounced illness. "The silence is deafening – and frightening," said a source, noting that the family choosing not to share what's happening could be an indication that Osbourne is very unwell.

On Dec. 18, Osbourne was at Santa Anna's Glen Tavern Inn filming on location with her son Jack for his discovery show Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror. EMT's were called after Osbourne suffered a medical emergency. "[Jack] was really shaken and has been tight-lipped ever since," an insider stated. Speaking to Osbourne's possible condition, Dr. Stuart Fischer — who has not treated the mother of 3 — said, "She's likely the victim of sheer exhaustion or a cardiac event. She needs to slow down." A source later added, "No one thought Sharon might go before Ozzy. But people around her are now fearing she will."

Notably, Osbourne posted a holiday photo of her dog and shared a message with fans. "Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the [love]," she wrote. Most recently she shared a video of a snowy scene outside the widow of what seems to be a moving train.

As mentioned, Osbourne's husband, Ozzy, has also been dealing with a number of health issues lately. The Black Sabbath frontman hasn't made too many public appearances over the past few years, and his health has been cited as possibly being a factor. In 2020, Ozzy had a setback in his physiotherapy for Parkinson's Disease, due to the circumstance created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In November, Osbourne appeared on the Dr. Oz Show and revealed that her husband had finally been able to resume his treatment. "He's doing great. He's doing really, really good," she said when asked about her husband's health. "Unfortunately, at the beginning of lockdown, he couldn't have his physiotherapy and he was like, four months without any physiotherapy, which kind of set him back a bit."

Following the shocking reveal of his Parkinson's diagnosis, Ozzy opened up about the idea of dying, saying that he doesn't "dwell on it." During a 2020 interview with Kerrang, the "Crazy Train" singer said: "Do I ever think about when my time's gonna come? I think about it; I don't worry about it. I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it. It's gonna happen to us all."