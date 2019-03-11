‘Shark Tank’ Judge Robert Herjavec Victim of $100K Burglary

Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec just became the latest victim of a home invasion.

According to law enforcement sources, a thief or a group of thieves broke through a window in the Shark Tank star’s Hollywood Hills home sometime last weekend after Herjavec forgot to activate his security alarm. Herjavec called police after he returned home to discover the burglary.

The culprits, who have not yet been identified or apprehended, got away with more than $100,000 in jewelry and cash, TMZ reports.

The home invasion comes just a year after Herjavec and his wife Kym Johnson welcomed their first children together, twins Hudson and Haven.

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec — it’s great out here!” the Shark Tank star announced at the time. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

“[Throwback Thursday] Hudson and Haven just after their arrival into the the world! Hudson weighed 7.3 lbs and Haven was 6.3 lbs,” Johnson, who first met Herjavec in 2015 during Dancing With the Stars rehearsals, wrote just days later. “loved carrying them for the 38 weeks and now I’m loving every minute of kissing, cuddling and loving them! Can’t believe how lucky I am to be their Mom.”

Currently, there is no indication if the burglary is related to the string of burglaries that have affected Hollywood A-listers over the past year. In September of 2018, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman’s San Fernando Valley property was targeted, marking the third time Fogelman became a victim in the span of just two weeks.

While it wasn’t initially clear if the thieves had made away with any stolen items, the culprits did score a $400,000 prize in watches when they first hit the home, sneaking in through a door.

In that same neighborhood, Bella Thorne’s home was target by thieves who broke a window to enter the home and wore bandanas to conceal their faces from surveillance cameras. The burglars made off with more than $150,000 worth of designer jewelry, vintage clothing, and purses, which they hid in Chanel and Louis Vuitton luggage taken from the home.

In Herjavec’s own neighborhood, “Skyscraper” singer Demi Lovato’s home was the target of a thwarted burglary attempt in August. Authorities upped security in the neighborhood after becoming aware of a burglary scheme, which was said to target both average citizens and celebrities.

The string of break ins was followed by the October arrest of four individuals, though celebrities have remained targets of home burglaries in the months since.