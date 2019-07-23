Shaq Caught Eyes on Social Media With Front Row Appearance at Tomorrowland Festivals

Short fans did not get to see much of Modestep’s show at the Tomorrowland music festival this weekend, as Shaquille O’Neal was in the front row. The NBA legend cut a massive silhouette at the concert, where he rocked to the beat with the rest of the fans in a viral video now sweeping social media.

There are plenty of reasons Shaq might stand out at a dubstep music festival. For one thing, he is 47 years old, and known for his moves on the basketball court more than the dance floor. More importantly, he stands seven feet, one inch tall, so he towered over the other revelers at the Modestep show this weekend.

On clip went viral over the weekend, showing Shaq in the front row just as the beat dropped on an EDM song. He head-banged in time with the crowd, and he smiled with appreciation at the party music. At one point, he swung his water bottle in the air, spraying water over the crowd.

Other videos showed Shaq dancing in the mosh pit, milling about with people half his size and half his age. The clips inspired all kinds of joking reactions on social media, were some users longed to feel as free as Shaq did in that clip.

As it turns out, the reality is even more delightful than the clip is out of context. Shaq was not only at the festival, but he was performing there. The NBA legend makes electronic dance music under the name DJ Diesel, and he had an hour-long set on Friday. He will follow it up with another one this Friday as the festival goes on.

Shaq has actually had a hand in the music industry for more than three decades now. Starting in 1993, the NBA player composed his own rap music. He performed with Michael Jackson and even wrote an original song for his movie Kazaam. Even before that, Shaq was working as a DJ, going all the way back to his time in college at LSU.

Who thinks they could take on @SHAQ in the moshpit? pic.twitter.com/W7hh8LlHul — 𝕸𝖔𝖉𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖕 (@Modestep) July 20, 2019

In recent years, Shaq has picked up his old DJ persona and found worldwide success. DJ Diesel has traveled the world, and now even hosts his own music festival, SHAQ’s Fun House.

Shaquille O’Neal, a.k.a. DJ Diesel will be back on the Tomorrowland main stage in Belgium on Friday, July 26 at 10 p.m. local time. His performance can be live-streamed on the festival’s website or on some social media platforms.