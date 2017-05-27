Shaq Busts Out His Massive ‘Potato Toes’ And This Is Baffling

Athletes have notoriously bad physical problems whenever they walk away from the field/court. None may be more unsightly than whatever it is going on with Shaq's big toe.

The former Laker unleashed the deformed phalange on his fellow Inside The NBA commentators this week to resounding ridicule.

While it's unclear exactly why the 45-year-old ex-Orlando Magic star's toe looks the way it does, one of the more likely explanations might be all the time he spent out on the court, running up and down.

Basketball players would seem to be at a higher risk for foot injuries when you consider that they spend over half the year on them and very likely get stepped on by other players.

While all of the Inside The NBA guys had hilariously disgusted reactions, Ernie Johnson's was probably the best, as he joked that Shaq's foot looks like "a potato and four toes."

Shaq has a lot of surprisingly bizarre facts about himself. For example... Shaq is a flat-Earther.

What's that, you ask? Well, a flat-Earther is a person who believes the world is flat, and that, for whatever reason, the concept of a spherical Earth is a conspiracy.

Apparently serious, Shaq once said, "I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it's flat to me."

He then added, "Have you look outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It's not. The world is flat."

