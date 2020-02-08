Shannen Doherty’s Past Smoking Habit Under Scrutiny in Insurance Lawsuit Amid Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis

Shortly after she revealed that her cancer had returned, Shannen Doherty is facing a new issue in her case against her insurance company. According to TMZ, Doherty is claiming that State Farm is smearing her by bringing up her previous tobacco use.

Based on new documents obtained by TMZ, the publication reported that Doherty believes that State Farm has been making false statements about her past smoking habit and that she wants a judge to punish the company with sanctions. Doherty alleged that State Farm falsely claimed that she was smoking cigarettes until March 2019. However, as the actor claims, she quit smoking in 2015 when she was originally diagnosed with breast cancer.

These new claims come amidst her legal case against State Farm, in which the actor is battling over repair costs for her California home that was damaged in the 2018 Woolsey Fire. She claims that she was forced to pay for repairs that she believes should have been covered by her insurance company, State Farm. She also alleges that some of her additional claims to the company were unjustly denied. In response, State Farm issued a statement to ABC News about Doherty’s claims.

“We empathize with Ms. Doherty’s health issues and wish her a full recovery,” State Farm said in a statement. “We strongly believe we have upheld our commitment to our customer and have paid what we owe on his claim.”

As Doherty revealed in an interview with ABC News, she chose to come forward with her recent cancer diagnosis because she was concerned that the information would be revealed when the documents associated with this case became public.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4,” she said in an interview that aired on Tuesday. “So my cancer came back and that’s why I’m here.”

“I don’t think that I’ve processed it,” Doherty told Amy Robach, noting that she was battling stage IV cancer. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”

“I’d rather people hear it from me,” she added. “I don’t want it to be twisted; I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic and I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me.”