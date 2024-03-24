Shannen Doherty Reacts to Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

The former '90210' star is one of many to speak out in the wake of the shocking news.

Shannen Doherty used Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis announcement as a chance to praise the ailing royal and to raise awareness about the need for privacy as a public person. In a post on Instagram, the 90210 alum praised Middleton for showing "strength" in light of intense public scrutiny. She also detailed her own struggle with stage 4 cancer.

"Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person," the Charmed actress wrote. "We ALL have the right to go through illness or life privately."

"The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership, and plain, morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children," the actress continued. "I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect privacy or [sic] others, regardless of being in the public eye."

Doherty closed her message with a nod to Middleton, telling her that she admired her "strength through the endless onslaught you've been under while going through cancer."

Doherty has been struggling with cancer since 2015, seeing it go into remission at the time but later seeing it return to stage 4 in 2019. She added that it had spread to her bones in November, dedicated to living the rest of her life as much as possible.