Shannen Doherty Opens up About ‘Struggling’ With ‘90210’ Co-Star Luke Perry’s Death

Shannen Doherty is “devastated” following the death of her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry.

On Tuesday, just one day after news broke that Perry had passed away after suffering a massive stroke, Doherty broke her social media silence, sharing a series of images on Instagram including three photos from their time together on the ’90s teen drama as the “it” couple Dylan McKay and Brenda Walsh.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me,” Doherty wrote. “I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now.”

Speaking to PEOPLE late Monday, the actress had revealed that despite the close bond they had formed on 90210, they drifted apart after the FOX series went off the air in 2000. In 2015, just after Doherty announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, he reached out to her.

“Luke reached out to me during my cancer journey and we picked right back up, albeit older and wiser, but that connection remained intact,” she told the outlet, adding that Perry “was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love.”

While neither of them had signed on to star in the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, which will see the return of many of their original castmates, Doherty claimed that she and Perry had discussed working on a different project together.

“There is a special kind of love one has for each other when you are experiencing the journey we did on 90210 and of course life in general. Luke and I were working on show ideas for us,” she said. “We wanted to work with each other again and create something special and meaningful for our fans at this stage in our lives. I will miss him everyday. Every minute. Every second.”

Perry died on Monday at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27. He was surrounded by son Jack, 21, daughter Sophie, 18, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, as well as other close family and friends.

In the wake of his death, a number of his 90210 co-stars have paid tribute to Perry on social media.