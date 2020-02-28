Shannen Doherty Reveals Candid Glimpse Into Her Battle With Stage 4 Cancer

Shannen Doherty revealed earlier this month that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and the actress opened up to fans about some changes she’s making in her life amid her cancer battle with a new Instagram post this week. Doherty posted a pair of photos of herself learning from a chef and trying one of his creations, sharing in her caption that she wants to get “motivated again.”

“So I’m trying to get motivated again, part of that is eating healthy but I like food that taste yummy,” she wrote. “Enter [Chef Oren] who spent a day with myself and [Anne Marie] cooking and teaching me recipes that are delicious, healthy and super easy to make. Plus, he gave me his [RAD USA] pan which I already love. To see the video of me learning how to make (and loving) vegan tacos, go check out [Chef Oren] [Malibu Kitchen] Thank you [Chris Cortazzo] for your home and kitchen and [Anne Marie] for kicking my butt into gear.”

On Feb. 11, Doherty posted a message of thanks to her followers for all of their support following the news of her diagnosis.

“I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support,” she captioned a photo of herself riding a horse. “It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me. To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But… I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now… please know how much you all help lift me.”

The 48-year-old revealed her diagnosis during an interview with ABC News.

“I don’t think that I’ve processed it,” she told Amy Robach. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”

