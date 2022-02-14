Shannen Doherty Blasts ‘Ridiculous Cancel Culture’

Shannen Doherty is speaking out against the “ridiculous cancel culture we live in.” The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum on Saturday, Feb. 12 issued a scathing post on Instagram hitting out at the current state of the world and the tendency for people to feel “compelled to be silent in fear of repercussions.”

In the post, Doherty acknowledged that it had “been a bit” since her last post, the actress sharing, “obviously I’ve had some battles to fight. Some not done yet,” an apparent reference to her ongoing battle against Stage 4 breast cancer. Doherty shared that during her time away from social media, she has been “observing what our world is becoming. What my country is becoming and listening,” adding that she has “a lot to say” and she has “strong opinions on it all, even in the ridiculous cancel culture we live in, I still will always have my own opinion regardless of what others think. I am trying to figure out my own voice and how to express it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reflecting on the current state of the world, Doherty wrote that she sees “so much hatred and pain.” The actress continued, “Animals being poached. Game reserves dehorning rhinos just to keep them alive. Lions raised for their bones, morons hunting what they don’t eat…. Babies being dumped in dumpsters. Homeless situation growing. War on the horizon. People left behind.” Doherty went on to call out the threat of homelessness and “human rights [being] overlooked.”

“Cancel culture….so over it,” she continued. “We are entitled to our opinions. We do NOT all have to think the same. It’s disturbing that anyone feels compelled to be silent in fear of repercussions (unless you’re a racist ass then yeah be quiet) but we are human. We think, feel, believe differently and that should be valued by all.”

Doherty said that she is “just thinking, listening, observing,” and amid this, she is “maybe, just maybe contemplating doing a truly honest podcast about it all.” The actress wrote that she is “tired of only two voices,” explaining that there “is a third. Even a fourth.” Doherty concluded the post, “for now, I wish you all peace, compassion and respect for ALL living things.” The post generated plenty of praise, with one person commenting, “very well said shannen,” with several more supporting Doherty pursuing a podcast.