Shania Twain Reveals It Was Nude Images of Brad Pitt That Didn’t ‘Impress’ Her

After years of guessing, Shania Twain has finally revealed why she wasn’t all that impressed with Brad Pitt in her hit single, “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

In an interview with Billboard, Twain divulges why she was inspired to add the Oscar nominated actor’s name to the single and it all had to do with his and Gwyneth Paltrow’s leaked nudes in the late ’90s.

Twain tells the publication that while she was working on her 1997 album, Come On Over, scandal erupted as Pitt’s nudes were published in Playgirl, leaving the Canadian country singer dumbfounded by the media’s attention.

“I just thought, well I don’t know what all the fuss is about, and this is…where I took it from,” she said. “I’m like, well that don’t impress me much. I mean, we see people naked every day.”

She goes on to clarify that she didn’t specifically add his name to her track to call him out, but rather hoped to use the scandal as a means to set an example of how some things are just not that important.

“It could have been any gorgeous guy,” she said.

Twain is set to release her fifth studio album, Now, on Sept. 29 and getting ready to tour across North America in support of the LP, which will run from May through August 2018. The tour will mark her first since the Rock This Country tour in 2015, which she said at the time would be her last.

