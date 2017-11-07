‘Shameless’ Star Arrested for DUI

Shameless star Ethan Cutkosky, who plays Carl Gallagher on the hit Showtime series, was arrested and booked for DUI Thursday in the Los Angeles area, TMZ reports.

Up Next: Fetty Wap Arrested for DUI, Drag Racing

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cutkosky, 18, was driving an orange BMW at around 10:30 p.m. when he began to straddle traffic lanes, causing cops to pull him over. The actor was reportedly arrested on the spot after performing poorly on field sobriety tests.

Shameless premiered its eighth season this week, continuing the story of the dysfunctional Gallagher family. Cutkosky’s Carl is the second-youngest child in the family and has a history of bad behavior that landed him in a juvenile detention center.

Photo Credit: Showtime