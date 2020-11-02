'Shameless' Star Cameron Monaghan's Property Targeted by Arsonist

✖

Shameless star Cameron Monaghan's home was reportedly targeted by an arsonist last month. A witness called Los Angeles police to report seeing a woman setting a rosebush on the Gotham actor's property on fire, which was quickly put out. Police arrested the suspect, who was charged with one count of felony arson and one count of misdemeanor possession of a smoking device, police told TMZ Sunday.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ police were called around 9 a.m. one morning last month from a man who saw the suspect walking to Monaghan's home and setting a rosebush on fire. The neighbor saw the woman leave the scene, but she returned and he called the police. Officers quickly arrived at the scene to arrest the 44-year-old woman. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged the woman, who remains in custody on $151,000 bail. It is not known if Monaghan was home at the time of the incident.

Monaghan, 27, is best known for playing Ian Gallagher on Showtime's Shameless. He is now working on the show's 11th and final season, alongside costars William H. Macy, Than Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, and Jeremy Allen White. On Sept. 24, Monaghan shared pictures from the Shameless set, showing the cast and crew wearing face masks to follow coronavirus guidelines. Production resumed on Sept. 8.

In October, Showtime confirmed Shameless will return on Sunday, Dec. 6. The network confirmed the Gallagher family will wind up dealing with changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic in Chicago. "As Frank confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug-induced twilight years, Lip struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch," the season description reads. "Newlyweds Ian and Mickey are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin and V struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for."

Shameless launched on Showtime in 2011 and is the network's longest-running original series. It was inspired by the British series of the same name created by Paul Abbott and developed by executive producer John Wells. In a statement released when the show's final season was confirmed, Wells thanked Showtime for its continued support. "It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure," Wells added.