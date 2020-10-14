'Shameless' Season 11 Premiere Date Revealed

✖

After having to shut down due to coronavirus, Shameless Season 11 is back on, with a premiere date now revealed. Showtime has announced that dysfunctional-family-dramady's final season will debut on Sunday, Dec. 6. In a previous reports, Deadline stated that the show resumed production in early September, after having to be postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine previously addressed Shameless ending at Season 11, saying, "Shameless has been such a great performer for us, and we just felt like, 11 seasons is a big fat number." He added, "[Producer] John [Wells] and his people refresh it each year, and it still gets a huge audience for us as well as for that streaming services that run our reruns (Netflix). We just felt it was time, and we also liked the idea of giving John and Co. a chance to end it well, to be able to aim for that landing."

During Showtime's presentation at the Winter TCA press tour, Levine further discussed the fan-favorite series coming to an end. "The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history," he said, per TV Line. "While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn't be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately 'Shameless' conclusion."

Wells then showered praise on Levine and the network, saying, "I'm unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that's allowed us to make Shameless." He added, "It's been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It's been a pleasure!"

All of the main Shameless cast appear to be returning for the final season, including William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan and Christian Isaiah. Support stars Noel Fisher and Kate Miner are also listed in the press release. Previous series lead Emmy Rossum left the show ahead of Season 8. There is no word on if she will make a cameo in the final season.