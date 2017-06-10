Seth Rogen And Wife Reveal They Are Down With Foursome With This Celebrity Couple

Seth Rogan and his wife, Lauren Miller, are getting quite candid about their ultimate fantasies as a couple.

Talking with ET on the red carpet at the Hilarity for Charity event for Alzheimer’s research in NYC Thursday, the pair joked that they would totally be down for a foursome and even named two people they’d want to do it with — Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Seth Rogen Says That He Was Making A Movie About A Failed Music Festival Before Fyre Fest Happened

When ET asked if Rogen would ever consider having the couple come out for Hilarity for Charity in the future, the interview took a wild turn.

“Oh yeah, that would be great to have them one year,” Rogen, 35, exclaimed. “Yeah. We should do a whole bit with them. That’d be amazing.”

“We should have a foursome live on stage!” he joked, as ET suggested having it go down in an elevator. “Perfect!”

Although Biel and Timberlake didn’t make it out to the event this year, the evening was filled with appearances by other A-list stars, like comedian Amy Schumer.

More: Robert Kirkman’s Invincible Movie In The Works With Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

“It was easy [getting her on board],” Rogen explained. “I emailed her and said, ‘Can you do this thing?’ She wrote back, ‘Maybe’ within a minute and said, ‘Sure.’ … I’m super psyched to have her. It’s so nice of her to be doing this.”

Miller chimed in, adding that Schumer “always said she would do it.”

“Always good to have some lady comedians around,” she added.

Last month, Rogen hilariously tweeted a split photo of him and his wife next to a snap of Biel and Timberlake. “Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us,” he wrote.

Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us. pic.twitter.com/WvG047fE6q — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 17, 2017

It wasn’t long before Timberlake laid eyes on the tweet, hilariously responding to the actor via Twitter.

More: The Lion King Live-Action Movie Casts Timon And Pumbaa

“Apparently, I’m late to the party on this… But, don’t sell yourself short, @Sethrogen,” the singer shared. “Clearly, you and I both out-punted our coverage.”