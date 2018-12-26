Seth Rogen, Chris Evans Learn the Truth About Gangster Movie Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin Watches in ‘Home Alone’

Seth Rogen dropped a Home Alone bombshell on Twitter this Christmas, and it went on to shock Chris Evans, Nick Kroll, Elijah Wood and several other celebrities.

Rogen set off a massive chain reaction this week while watching Home Alone. The comedian learned the little known fact that the black and white movie Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) watches and gets his catch phrase from is not actually real. Angels with Filthy Souls was created and filmed just to be a part of Home Alone, and is not actually an old gangster film in and of itself.

“My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie,” wrote wrote incredulously on Christmas afternoon.

The post brought Twitter to a grinding halt. It became clear that Rogen was not the only one to make this assumption. His post got nearly 25,000 retweets, and responses from many other people who felt the same. Among, them were some big celebrities and long-time professionals in the entertainment business.

“IT’S NOT????” wrote Captain America actor Chris Evans.

Nick Kroll wrote back as well, and Rogen apologized sardonically for ruining the illusion for him.

“Yeah man. You deserved to find out in a better way than this,” he wrote.

Late Show writer Daniel Kibblesmith chimed in as well, adding that he had been fooled even further by the sequel shown in Home Alone 2.

“Me too. And then when the sequel came out and he watches the fake sequel, I thought, ‘Oh, so that’s why they chose it. In case they made a Home Alone 2,‘” he tweeted.

Other people whose minds were blown by Rogen’s tweet included Frankie Muniz, Elijah Wood, rapper Lil Dicky, Rodney Rothman, co-director of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and Josh Eppard, drummer of Coheed and Cambria.

Angels with Filthy Souls serves a major centerpiece in Home Alone. Kevin watches the violent movie when he finds himself home without his parents — presumably because he would not be allowed to otherwise. Later, he uses audio from the movie to intimidate the home invaders, and then drops his catchphrase: “Merry Christmas ya filthy animal” in a moment of triumph.

In reality, the clips from the vintage-looking gangster film were shot in one day, according to a report by Vanity Fair. The scenes were based heavily on the 1938 film Angels with Dirty Faces, but came more cheaply with the help of just two walls.