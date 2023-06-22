Why Seth Meyers Doesn't Want to Take Over 'SNL' When Lorne Michaels Retires

As Saturday Night Live continues its reign on NBC, it may soon be time for creator Lorne Michaels to take a backseat, but when that happens, don't expect former SNL cast member and writer Seth Meyers to take up the mantle. The comedian and talk show host spoke to Deadline about why he wouldn't want to take over the variety series after Michaels, as his name has evidently been popping up in conversations.

"I'm very flattered. First of all, you have to remember, I still can't believe I was on SNL and then I can't believe that I got to be head writer and I got to host Weekend Update," Meyers said. "Of everything I've ever had in my [career], I'm proud of nothing more than being head writer. That will always be the most important thing I've done. To hear my name in this conversation is another thing that's so lovely and flattering. With that said, it is not a job for me. I really think everybody underestimates the idea that Lorne Michaels might just be irreplaceable."

"I don't think that's the craziest thing in the world to imagine," Meyers continued. "You can learn how to do things, but you can't learn taste. It's really easy to underestimate that. The people who love that show the most don't agree with every choice Lorne's made, but there is a consistency to the taste and tone of that show that I don't think another person could replicate. I also think every host walks in that place and trusts him because he's an icon, and if you take over for an icon, you don't get to be an icon."

Lorne Michaels created SNL way back in 1975 and is still an executive producer on the series today, and with the series quickly approaching Season 50, it sounds like the team is already thinking about Michaels' possible departure and even replacement. While it will be hard to replace someone like him, Seth Meyers does think that the next person in charge should actually have no experience in television, which may just work since it is SNL.

"Whoever goes after the person who replaces in there, that's the job," Meyers shared. "They should do a favor and just go to monster.com and hire somebody with no background in TV. Let them do it for six months and have the entertainment press f---ing put them on a spit. Tell that person coming in that you're just here to take the heat, and you'll get a golden parachute. They should get someone's who not in TV because after they'll never work in TV again."

Seth Meyers is also pretty busy with his own talk show and other projects, so on top of believing that Lorne Michaels is irreplaceable, he just also has no time. It's unknown when and if it will be announced that Michaels will officially be leaving SNL, hopefully not anytime soon, but it will still be interesting to see who will be in contention to take over the reins when that does happen.