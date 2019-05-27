Serena Williams Makes French Open Fashion Statement, and Viewers Weigh In

Serena Williams recently made a real fashion statement with her French Open attire, and viewers are weighing in.

The tennis pro showed up in black outfit with what appears to be tire marks all over it. Along with the top and skirt, she also had a cape that had the words “Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess” printed on it in French.

Fans of Williams have been cheering her on and they are clearly loving her competing uniform.

Serena Williams wins her first-round match in Paris, taking out Vitalia Diatchenko 2-6, 6-1, 6-0. Up next: Jakupovic or Nara #RG19 📸 : Getty pic.twitter.com/wTmZMbg8uv — Chad (@CCSMOOTH13) May 27, 2019

“Serena Williams is literally the only person in tennis to really push on court fashion. Whether you like it or not, she gets your attention and inspires trends,” one fan said.

“I’m here for all of this!!” another person commented.

Serena Williams is back at the French Open and debuting her latest Off-White collaboration with creative director Virgil Abloh #RG19 (Reuters/Getty) pic.twitter.com/MfYvV3M5pM — Uche Amako (@UcheAmako) May 27, 2019

“This is a slam winning outfit. Sis came prepared,” someone else exclaimed.

“This is such an exciting look. Also, shows how political gorgeous design can be. Serena, you are an icon for the centuries,” one other fan commented.

Let the Roland Garros begin. Here is my French Open look designed by @virgilabloh and @Nike. pic.twitter.com/niiyqoI94m — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 26, 2019

Williams’ outfit is notable due to the controversy that the bodysuit she wore to the event last year.

She explained that purpose of the outfit was that it helped with blood clots she’d previously been diagnosed with, but officials still banned her from ever being allowed to wear it at the French Open in the future.

Serena Williams wore a catsuit to last year’s French Open. She said it helped her deal with blood clots after she almost died in childbirth. Officials banned it, saying: “One must respect the game.”pic.twitter.com/wy1IVHzHLS — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 27, 2019

“It’s a bit late because the collections are already designed, but we are going to nonetheless ask the manufacturers to let us know what is coming,” French Open president Bernard Giudicelli said in a statement, as reported by Independent.

“I believe we have sometimes gone too far. Serena’s outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place.”

Today, Williams won her first-round French Open match in Paris, beating out Vitalia Diatchenko 2-6, 6-1, and 6-0.