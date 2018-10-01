Serena Williams Promotes Breast Cancer Awareness in ‘I Touch Myself’ Video

Serena Williams is contributing her voice to breast cancer awareness month, in a new clip posted on Instagram where the tennis legend sings “I Touch Myself.”

Williams sings the 1990 hit by the Divinyls with remarkable range as the camera pans out from her face. The close-up backs out to show that Williams is shirtless, covering herself with her hands. The video then links to the official website for the I Touch Myself Project, an organization promoting early detection practices to help women catch breast cancer before it is too late.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The project is dedicated to Chrissy Amphlett, singer of the Divinyls, who passed away in 2013 following her own lengthy battle with breast cancer. Amphlett’s song then took on a second meaning, asking women to touch themselves to ensure that they were not exhibiting symptoms of treatable breast cancer.

“Chrissy wanted you to touch yourself,” the site reads. “To know what your breast look like. To know how they feel. And if something’s changed to see your doctor.”

Williams did not feel totally confident singing that clip for her promo. As she explained in her Instagram post, she recorded this rendition of the Divinyls’ song anyway, hoping to draw more attention to the fight against cancer this month.

“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world,” Williams wrote. “Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.”

“The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first,” she went on. “The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia.”

Williams included a link to the Berlei site in her Instagram bio, which in turn leads straight to the I Touch Myself Project website. It also includes simple instructions for self-checking and early detection. Finally, the site is selling a few limited edition bras, handbags and other items, the proceeds from which go to the Breast Cacner Network Australia.

Williams got an outpouring of love, support and thanks from her fans on the post. The comments filled with heartfelt messages from survivors and their family members, or others who were impacted by Williams’ statement.

“Wwwwwooooooowwwwww!!!!! Thank you for that message,” one fan wrote, “your voice is radiant!!!!”