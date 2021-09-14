Actress Arrested, Allegedly Tortured Housekeeper

Actress Semon Hasan Eka, who stars in films produced in Bangladesh, was arrested for allegedly torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, the country’s capital city, in late July. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. The performer is also facing drug possession charges because police claimed they found illegal drugs when they arrived at Eka’s apartment.

The Dhallywood star was arrested on July 31 at her apartment in Rampura, one of the areas in Dhaka reports New Age Bangladesh. Police also rescued the housekeeper, Hazera Begum, who was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. Hatirjheel police sub-inspector Harun-or-Rashid said Begum worked at Eka’s apartment for several months and was a victim of alleged torture and abuse. Police went to Eka’s home after receiving reports from neighbors about the actress.

According to Hatirjheel police inspector Golam Azam, Begum’s husband, Rafiqul Islam, said his wife worked as a housekeeper for several houses in the area where Eka lives. On the morning of Eka’s arrest, the actress called Begum and asked her to work the entire day to help her pack for a move. “My wife refused to work the whole day, saying she has to go to other houses too. Besides, she demanded her monthly pay. Angered, the actress hit her with a brick,” Azam quoted Islam as saying, reports the Daily Star. Another police officer said they found five pieces of yaba, some cannabis, and alcohol at Eka’s house when they arrived on the scene.

Initially, Eka was denied bail, the Daily Star reported on Aug. 1. A judge denied remand and bail petitions in the torture case, as well as the drug case Eka faces. An investigating officer accused Eka of stabbing her housekeeper with a sharp weapon and allegedly had drugs in her possession. The officer asked the judge to remand Eka so police could continue questioning her. Eka said she was innocent, and her attorneys asked for her to be released because she was sick. On Aug. 10, the judge granted Eka bail in the drug case, but she remained behind bars until Aug. 22 when she was granted bail in the torture case.