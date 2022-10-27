Selena Gomez Blasts 'Vile and Disgusting' Attacks Amid Hailey Bieber Fallout

After Hailey Bieber's recent interview addressing the online hate she's received from Selena Gomez's fans, the Only Murders in the Building star addressed what she's seen. The former Disney star called the hate "vile and disgusting" during a live TikTok on Thursday.

"I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," Gomez said on the social media video. "All I have to say is, it's incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, 'cause that's exactly what I want. That's it."

Selena Gomez takes to TikTok Live to send a message to fans regarding hate. pic.twitter.com/i4NfvhICyt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2022

"If you support Rare," she continued, referencing her beauty line. "I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is – words matter. Truly matter."

This is not the first time Gomez's fans and Bieber have become an issue, with some pointing a finger at Gomez over the hateful responses. She made clear in her response that she had nothing to do with the comments and won't support them.

"So, it ain't comin' from me. And I just want all of you to know, that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else," Gomez said. "And I'm really grateful to all of you for hearing me out. So, have a wonderful rest of your day."

Bieber's candid interview on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing she's taken a ton of flak from Gomez's fans and fans of her husband, Justin Bieber. She also made clear that she and Gomez have spoken and have no animosity.

"That's why I'm like, it's all respect. It's all love," she said back in 2018. "That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that's fine."

Still, she remains a topic or target of the toxic elements of the fanbases. And due to that, she admitted to Cooper that she was in some "dark places," but she's also makes clear that they aren't winning. "They've never ruined anything for me," she said. "They're not ruining my life, they're not ruining my happiness and that, I think, is the real win of the whole thing. You're actually not taking anything away from me. So that's what I keep stepping forward with."

"What I will say is that she has been in this industry much longer than I have," Bieber added. "And maybe there's something she knows about, like, it wouldn't fix anything."